LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused of terrorizing his neighbors appeared before a judge on Tuesday over a video feed for his arraignment.

Police said Manuel Bardakjian, 40, is the person behind a white painter’s or hazmat suit and mask who attempted to break into homes in mid-May.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Neighbor charged in masked Livonia crime spree

Bardakjian lives in the same neighborhood as the victims.

Bill Williams, the father of one of the alleged victims in the May 13 incident, was in court for the hearing.

“(Victoria) landed on her hip and her elbow in the driveway. So, physically in pain from that. Mentally, she’s still very stressed out. She doesn’t want to be home alone," he said.

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7 News Detroit learned Bardakjian was arrested at a local grocery store on Saturday.

Rachel Murillo, who lives next door to the suspect, saw the raid on his home.

“I was thinking that it didn’t make any sense, really. I didn’t think that the picture looked like him, otherwise I would’ve said something,” she told 7 News Detroit.

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Bardakjian, a father and husband, lives on Bloomfield Drive. He also allegedly attacked a 77-year-old neighbor who lives directly across the street from him and threatened him with a gun.

After that May 14 incident, 7 News Detroit spoke with a young woman who heard yelling and captured an image of the suspect jumping the wall in her backyard.

During the arraignment, Bardakjian’s defense attorney Drew Norton told the judge he got in a car accident last year and hasn’t been himself since then.

"He suffered a head injury and broke both wrists. The last year-plus has been difficult for Mano. To a person, his family will tell you he’s been different. And that anything like what’s been alleged is totally out of character for him,” Norton said.

Previous report: Livonia community on edge after second break-in attempt by man in white painter suit

Livonia community on edge after second break-in attempt by man in white painter suit

A reporter asked Williams what he thinks about the suspect’s struggles.

“Can I say not a damn thing? I don’t feel bad. I feel empathy because I’m a human and everybody goes through struggles at one time, but as I said several times, that does not excuse physically assaulting someone. That does not excuse threatening someone with a weapon," Williams said.

Previous report: Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

The judge also charged Bardakjian with possessing ecstasy and Xanax, a controlled substance. He’s been given a $250,000 cash surety bond or 10% and has been ordered to wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.