Nelly & Flo Rida set to perform after separate Tigers games this summer; here's how to get tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nelly and Flo Rida are set to perform after Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park this summer, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

These performances will be part of the Sounds of Summer Postgame Concert Series.

Nelly will be performing on Friday, June 19, following the Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox. Flo Rida will be performing on Friday, July 24, following the game against the Kansas City Royals. There will be a third performance after the game on Friday, Sept. 11, but that performer has yet to be announced by the team.

If you buy a ticket to either one of these games, you also get tickets to the respective concerts. If you're interested in Field Passes for these concerts, you can buy those at this link.