New 12-point DPD safety plan includes Eagle-Eye Hotline, more streetlights

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Department's Chief White, Mayor Duggan and members from various community organizations held a press conference Thursday to outline a new 12-point plan to improve safety in the city amid increased violence and shooting incidents.

"For the safety of our business owners, employees, residents and those who live, work, and play in our city, you are going to see an increased police presence going forward," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

"You're going to see a 12-point strategy that we are implementing immediately," the Chief said.

The announcement comes after multiple shooting incidents, some involving minors, were reported last weekend in Downtown Detroit.

"We have activity we have not seen in Detroit in many decades. We have more apartments Downtown. We have more shopping and more restaurants Downtown. We have more activities... We are seeing crowds like we haven’t seen in decades," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

In a tweet, the Detroit Police Department identified each step included in the new 12-point safety plan.

DPD's 12-point plan includes:



Implementing mid-summer deployment/ Increased police presence Community education/involvement of community groups Strategic/timed vehicular shutdowns Hard road closures/ enforcement of no parking zones Business inspections Increased DPW lighting in Greektown and Riverwalk Incorporate Eagle-Eye Hotline Deploy video wall monitors Enforce curfew/parent responsibility Enforce public alcohol consumption ordinance Enforce noise ordinance Cash for anonymous crime tips

"One thing we know for sure is, our success this summer is going to be directly related to the kind of community support we get. We saw it last weekend when after every shooting, the citizens Downtown helped the police point out exactly where the shooters were going, where they ditched their weapons. We got six arrests in six shootings and all are being prosecuted," said Mayor Duggan.

"I could not be more pleased to see how quickly the community has shown up."