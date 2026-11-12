ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Trading card collectors will soon have a new place to buy, sell and trade their favorite cards as Cards HQ prepares to open its doors in Orion Township.

The 13,000-square-foot facility will feature hundreds of thousands of trading cards, offering something for everyone, from newcomers to longtime collectors.

Geoff Wilson, founder of Cards HQ, said Detroit’s deep-rooted sports culture made the area an easy choice for the business’ second location.

“Detroit has a huge sports culture, and that’s one of the big reasons why we were drawn to open up a Cards HQ here,” Wilson said.

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New 13,000-square-foot trading card shop opens in Orion Township

After a year of work, Wilson said he is excited to bring the business, which started in Georgia, to Michigan.

“And I’m thrilled now to be able to bring that shop to Detroit,” he said.

Wilson got back into collecting nearly a decade ago when he began collecting with his son. After seeing interest in the hobby continue to grow, he recognized an opportunity for an all-in-one card shop.

He said the hobby experienced a significant resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donnie Hughes, who has been collecting for decades, said the pandemic helped bring renewed attention to trading cards.

“COVID really kicked the hobby into gear big time,” Hughes said.

Hughes said Michigan needed a facility like Cards HQ.

“Most towns have a shop, but nothing at all like that,” he said.

The store will offer cards at a wide range of prices, from as little as $1 to tens of thousands of dollars and beyond. Customers will be able to buy, sell, grade and trade cards.

Carl Pedley, who has been collecting since the late 1980s, is among those looking forward to the new location.

Pedley said he got back into the hobby during the pandemic, describing the experience as a rush of nostalgia.

“It sort of exploded to what you see now,” he said.

Wilson said the industry continues to grow, pointing to more than $1 billion in trading cards bought and sold on major online marketplaces last month alone.

The company has invested $5 million into the new facility, an investment Wilson said was worth the yearlong wait.

Cards HQ will celebrate its grand opening this weekend with watch parties, card signings, trading events and a special appearance by former basketball player Jalen Rose.

“I cannot wait to open the doors and let Michigan come in and experience what we built,” Wilson said.

