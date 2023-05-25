New agreement allows Madison Heights PD to ticket in Royal Oak amid reconstruction

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two metro Detroit police departments are teaming up to tackle a traffic hazard.

It stems from the I-75 reconstruction project that has shut down the 12 Mile Road exit off Stephenson Highway.

According to police, drivers are using certain residential streets in Madison Heights as a shortcut.

The problem area, however, dips in and out of Royal Oak and Madison Heights city limits.

The “Do not enter” signs are blatant, but some drivers pay it no mind.

For those drivers, Hampden Street and other residential roads off Stephenson Highway are a shortcut to avoid the frustration of the I-75 reconstruction.

"Here comes another one," said Michael Lehr, who lives on Hampden Street. "He's not speeding yet, but some of them do. They tear off down the roads."

Madison Heights police say they've been overwhelmed with calls about traffic violators along Stephenson Highway between Lincoln and Gardenia avenues.

The one-mile stretch is technically within Royal Oak city limits.

"Madison Heights contacted our police chief and said, ‘Is there a way we can enter into an agreement because of this peculiar boundary situation,’" Royal Oak City Manager Paul Brake said.

On Monday, the agreement was solidified, allowing Madison Heights police to ticket traffic violators in Royal Oak along northbound Stephenson Highway.

But until enforcement begins, residents like Lehr are weary, particularly when it comes to letting kids play outside.

"I can't let him. I don't want someone to lose control and come up here and hit him," Lehr said.

The partnership between the two cities is known as an Interlocal Government Agreement, and it did require authorization at the state level.

The agreement is good for an indefinite period, but either city may terminate it with a 30-day notice.

"I am glad that we could help. It's no cost to Royal Oak but just to show we are being a good neighbor in governmental cooperation. It was good that we could make this happen."

According to Madison Heights Police Department Chief Corey Haines, enforcement will begin in about two weeks.