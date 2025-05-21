New apartment complex approved in Rochester Hills despite some resident concerns

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rochester Hills officials have unanimously approved a site plan for a new 32-unit apartment complex on Old Orion Court near Rochester Road, despite opposition from nearby residents.

The planning commission's decision came after hearing concerns from residents about increased traffic, tree removal and potential impacts on a wetland area.

John Marsh, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, was among those who voiced opposition to the project.

"When you have that small of an area of land and a large piece of wetland, two homes there would be perfect," Marsh said. "Instead, you're building a 32 unit complex, 64 parking spaces."

Traffic was a primary concern for many residents including Marsh.

"Currently, the traffic is unbearable. In the mornings, it backs up from Rochester Road up Orion at least a half mile every morning," he said.

The development plan includes a wetland permit and approval to remove 35 trees from the nearly 2.5-acre property located on Old Orion Court near Rochester Road, just north of Tienken Road.

Jeff Klatt of Krieger Klatt Architects, who has worked on the project for more than two years, answered questions from the commission at the meeting.

"It's been a long process, but we've worked hard to develop a site plan we're proud of that we think will be a benefit to the community," Klatt said.

The commission requested adjustments to an overlook and additional signage to help mitigate traffic concerns.

"We met with the residents and had great dialogue with them. They had some concerns about wetland overlooks looking into the backyard, so we made every accommodation to simply adjust those, tried to alleviate traffic concerns too," Klatt said. "I think it led for a better project."

The site plan will now head to the Rochester Hills City Council for final approval.

