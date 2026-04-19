New Boston mobile home residents demand action over flooded roads

NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents at the Swan Creek mobile home community in New Boston say they have been dealing with flooded streets for four days and management has not addressed the issue.

"This is outrageous," resident Chuck Wood said.

Wood has lived in the Swan Creek for more than 20 years. He has been driving through the floodwater for the past few days.

"My truck, I’ve been able to get out because it sits high enough, cars, we have been parking over by the office in the high ground," Wood said.

Wood said water has also gotten underneath his house.

"I have damage to my house, other people have damage to their house," Wood said.

WXYZ Chuck Wood

Wood’s neighbor, Aleta Yeager, has not parked her car in her driveway since the flooding started.

"My car is bad enough as it is. I can’t afford anymore damages to it. It’s just very irritating," Yeager said.

WXYZ Aleta Yeager

Another resident, Tammy Prieskorn, said the flooding also impacts people who do not live in Swan Creek.

"I feel bad for the garbage guys and anybody ordering stuff because they do have to walk in it," Prieskorn said.

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Wood noted this is not the first time Swan Creek has flooded like this.

"I’m tired, every year we have at least two floods, it’s not being taken care of, it’s not being maintained," Wood said.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock reached out to the company that manages Swan Creek to get answers, but their office was closed on Saturday night.

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