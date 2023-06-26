New Godfrey Hotel aims to generate hundreds of new jobs in Corktown

(WXYZ) — A new hotel on Michigan Avenue plans to open in September, and to help fuel the the Corktown area with hundreds of new jobs.

With a new ballroom, lobby and rooftop bar, the Godfrey Hotel promises a one-of-a-kind experience, while generating an economic impact for Corktown.

Today, we visited the site for a hard hat tour meant to show off some of the new scenery that includes 227 rooms, a 5500 sq. ft. ballroom and learned about an estimated 200-300 new jobs coming to the location.

Across the street, the bar Lager House is planning to expand its hours and re-open a larger space to accommodate visitors.

“It’s booming. Detroit is building and it’s still going on. Detroit is going to continue to be a great town,” says bartender Dolly Nichols.

“I think it’s good for the people. It’s bringing out the community. We just had an event not too long ago, just for the community. A lot lot of people came out that I didn’t expect to come out,” says neighbor Frank Ballard.

The new space also adds to an already strong amount of momentum with the PAL ballpark and Michigan Central station being remodeled. Along with that, new housing and restaurants are continuing to add to the boom.

“We are going to open up that courtyard for brunch for all the guests who stay there in the evening and somewhere to go in the morning,” says Nichols.

The Godfrey also represents the potential for more places to stay, as Detroit looks to host more large scale events.