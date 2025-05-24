DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over 150,000 people are expected to visit downtown Detroit this Memorial Day weekend, and a new restaurant is ready to serve them. The Haus of Brunch, which opened this week, is bringing a unique dining experience to the city's food scene.

The restaurant, located at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, offers a completely halal menu with everything made in-house.

Watch Faraz's full piece in the video below:

New halal brunch spot opens in downtown Detroit ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

"Currently, we have 85 people capacity in the dining room. Eventually, we will have the patio open up as well to fit another 30 people," said Maher Obeid, owner of Haus of Brunch.

Obeid says he and his team strategically timed the opening to coincide with the Memorial Day weekend festivities.

"Well, we are definitely overstaffed. My CFO is talking about how much ... people we have on payroll. But it's all for good reason. So, purchasing and making sure we have all the products in-house. Getting the team up and rolling," Obeid said.

The weekend brings multiple major events to Detroit, including The Weeknd performing at Ford Field, Tigers games, and the Movement festival. These attractions are drawing visitors from both near and far.

"I have a lot of family in Detroit. It's all about the Tigers. My cousin Sue loves the Tigers. She lives down the street. So huge fan there and my other cousins, it's all about lake time, it's all about spending time with family, and getting out to the city. And then seeing all the buildings, the Guardian Building," said Tracy, a visitor from Atlanta, enjoying the holiday weekend.

Steve, another visitor, shared his perspective on the city's evolution. "We have been coming down here, St. Patrick's Church of Detroit which isn't around anymore. But her uncle was a pastor but we would come down for the festivals, Cass Corridor just to see how things gotten better, cleaner and more people friendly."

Opening during such a busy weekend presents challenges, but Obeid feels prepared.

"Yeah honestly, it is [overwhelming], but we are covering ourselves by adding more bodies on the floor. But working diligently. We have been here maybe 16 hours a day with the whole team just to make sure how things are rolling. And what to anticipate with these weekends," Obeid said.

To manage rising costs, Obeid is focusing on smart ordering practices and credits his executive Chef Ashley Thomas and team for creating a well-rounded, budget-friendly menu.

What makes Haus of Brunch stand out is its commitment to halal food preparation.

"We are a completely halal scratch kitchen. So we make everything in-house. And we don't serve any alcohol or pork," Obeid said.

When asked about potential lost revenue from not serving alcohol, Obeid remains confident in their business model.

"We have other items on the menu, like our mocktails and specialty coffee, that we can provide, but for the most part, the food and the ingredients and everything else we do overlooks that," he said.

Click here to learn more about Haus of Brunch.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.