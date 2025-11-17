New I-696 ramp closures begin in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — New orange barricades and construction cones are now blocking entrance and exit ramps along I-696 in Oakland County as the Michigan Department of Transportation enters the second phase of its Restore the Reuther construction project.

Next phase of I-696 rebuild begins Monday, including westbound exit closures; here's what to know

The latest closures will force thousands of drivers to find alternate routes as MDOT shifts traffic from the westbound lane to the newly rebuilt eastbound lane. The construction will last through late 2026.

"Closing more exits is going to be a headache," said Chad Moore, a Lathrup Village resident who works in Warren.

Moore has already been dealing with construction detours for months.

"Getting to the Eastside of our area has been a challenge for how long has it been six months, a year?" Moore said.

The following exit and entrance ramps are now closed through late 2026:

- Couzens Avenue

- Bermuda/Hilton Road

- Coolidge Highway

- Greenfield Road

- Evergreen Road

From I-75 to Lahser, these exits remain open:

- I-75 • Woodward Avenue

- Southfield Road

- US-24 (Telegraph Road)/M-10 (Lodge Freeway)/Lahser Road

The construction is creating frustration for daily commuters throughout the Detroit metro area.

"It's a bit of a hassle, it's driving me crazy," said Sherell Lewis, a Detroit resident.

"It's like everyday I wake up it's new construction, new cones out here, it's always something," said Geno Al, also from Detroit.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for the new closures.

"Drivers are going to find it to be a tough go Monday morning if you are unaware that your exit is closed or locally in Oakland County, you try to get on the freeway," Cross said.

Cross acknowledges the inconvenience but says drivers typically adapt within a few weeks.

"No one likes to be detoured 25 miles out of their way but after the first couple of weeks, they get use to it, and that's what gives you normal, consistent driving behavior, you can plan on what time you're going to get to work because now everyone knows the rhythm of it," Cross said.

Despite the frustration, Moore says he understands MDOT is working to improve the roads.

"It's just one of those things you have to cope with, it does increase anxiety, increases agitation a little bit but I try to count to 10, take a deep breath," Moore said.

