New interchange opens this morning on Detroit's west side

DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — The intersection of 8 Mile and Telegraph is debuting a new look this morning that's already throwing off some drivers.

The interchange is now a diverging diamond. We were live at the northbound end of the intersection, certainly a lot of traffic changes this morning.

We've got some big changes to update you on, as 60,000 drivers per day, starting today, prepare to use the diamond.

We spoke with MDOT construction engineer Bill Erban on why it was time for a change and how to navigate the diamond.

"The old interchange was outdated," Bill said. "All of the ramps had either yield signs or stop signs at the end and they abruptly terminated at 8 Mile and Telegraph. So this takes care of that. It provides new and updated geometry with traffic signals and full functionality throughout the interchange."

So, what's open and what's not?

"Well, northbound Telegraph is open two out of four lanes, southbound same thing," Bill said. "All the ramp movements are open except one, which is the ramp from eastbound 8 Mile to northbound Telegraph."

During early morning commutes, we've seen people go on the wrong side of the interchange and not crisis cross to the opposite. It's a little different for most people, but what should people do be cautious as they come through this new area.

"Well there is a learning curve," Bill said. "So folks that were used to staying straight on the right side of the bridge will now be directed to the left side as you're driving north, and the same thing southbound."

Ultimately, driving a little slower than normal to get used to this new interchange may be the most sound strategy.