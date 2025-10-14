New lawsuit filed in case of Sinai Grace nurse charged with sexually assaulting patients

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are more alarming allegations against a former Detroit nurse at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital and those responsible for employing him.

A new lawsuit was filed on behalf of two more patients who say they were drugged and sexually assaulted by former nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios.

Attorney Tim Holland of Michigan Sexual Assault Lawyers spoke Tuesday, announcing the lawsuits on behalf of two women. He also pledged to file more lawsuits.

“Sinai Grace has betrayed their responsibility. They allowed a known predator unlimited access to patients," Holland said.

In this case, he said his client was a patient who was drugged and sexually assaulted in July 2025, leading to a rape kit being administered and coming back positive.

“We want every survivor to have their story told and join us on their journey to justice," Holland said.

Watch the full press conference from Holland in the video below

Holland added that as police and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office work to criminally prosecute Figueroa-Berrios, there should be accountability for anyone else who allowed him to continue working.

Two other law firms have already filed lawsuits against Figueroa-Berrios, who was a licensed nurse dating back to 2012.

Watch below: Lawsuit filed against DMC & nurse charged with sexually assaulting patients

“What did they know and when? Incredible facts here. He had worked there for two years prior to our client being assaulted. They had multiple chances to prevent this," Holland said. \

Holland said similar to other claims, there are videos that allegedly show the former nurse enter specific rooms when sex crimes are alleged.

Figueroa-Berrios is facing eight criminal charges tied to multiple patients. We've learned more cases are also under review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, involving investigations in Detroit and Livonia dating back years.

Watch below: Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital; police fear more victims

Nurse accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital; police fear more victims

Both the hospital and Figueroa-Berrios deny any wrongdoing, and DMC Sinai Grace did release a statement that reads:

“Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of these allegations, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement and suspended the employee, who has since been terminated. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information.”

