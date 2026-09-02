DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — New artwork is paying tribute to the thousands of Michiganders who served during the Vietnam War.

Detroit muralist Chazz Miller has spent decades adding color to the city, but he says none of his work compares to his latest piece now on permanent display in downtown Detroit.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' full report in the video player below:

New mural honoring Michigan's Vietnam War veterans installed in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center

"Power up 313 baby. I mean this is my city, and Detroit's my favorite flavor," Miller said.

Over the last year or so, Miller worked on a three-part mural honoring Michigan service members during the Vietnam War. On Wednesday, the floor-to-ceiling artwork was installed in the lobby of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, where it will remain permanently.

"It was really about making sure I served them, as they served us," Miller said. "Just trying to talk to as many vets as possible to kind of get an inside of what it was like."

The mural was commissioned by Detroit Chapter 9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Paul Palazzolo, president of the chapter, served from 1967 to 1969 and says the artwork carries a message that extends beyond Michigan.

"You know, we're in over 120 nations around the world, pushing for democracy," Palazzolo said. "These murals are to remind people that it was a veteran who gave you that democracy and that right that you'll have a voice in this country."

Palazzolo says the mural is also a reminder of how Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home.

"It's very important because we weren't welcomed back," Palazzolo said. "This is part of the healing process."

Leaders at the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority say they hope local veterans feel uplifted when they see the art.

"Vietnam was a very difficult time in American history, and so being able to recognize the Vietnam veterans in a way that shows their dignity, their honor, and their service is what we're looking for," Sharon Madison said.

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