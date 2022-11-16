New outdoor ice rink opening in Downtown Royal Oak this Saturday!

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new outdoor ice rink, The Rink At Royal Oak, located at Centennial Commons in Downtown Royal Oak, opens to the public November 19th.

The Rink At Royal Oak offers much more than just ice skating. Attendees can roast marshmallows, stay warm with hot chocolate, outdoor heaters and fire pits, and inside the Royal Oak Public Library Warming Center.

“The Rink features a 60 by 90’ foot skating rink from Ice Rink Events and will feature great music, lighting, special events and offers throughout its three-month run, which ends on Feb 19th,” said M3 Investment Services, The Rink’s organizer.

Parking near the rink at the 11 mile parking deck is free for the first two hours and .75 cents per hour after.

More than 50 restaurants, stores and entertainment options are also available within walking distance of the rink.

The Rink at Royal Oak opens November 19 through February 19.

Admission to The Rink at Royal Oak is $10 and skate rentals are $5.

The Rink at Royal Oak hours of operation



Sunday-Tuesday: 11am-9pm

Wednesday-Thursday: 11am-10pm

Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm

*Hours of operation may change after January 3, 2023. Please check The Rink at Royal Oak's website for more Information.

