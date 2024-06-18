New program combats gun violence by buying back firearms to turn into art

(WXYZ) — An innovative gun buyback program is approaching the crisis that involves mass shootings in a different way. In this case, guns are being exchanged for gift cards and chopped up to make art.

“I’m angry that we have to do this again,” a pastor told supporters today.

Faith leaders from across our communities have come together to serve a common purpose. At St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield, they gathered to reflect on the mass shooting at a splash pad this weekend.

Supporter Ray Moulden donated money to the effort and attended today with his family.

“The other night, kids getting shot on the splash pad was senseless,” says Ray.

Organizer Rev. Chris Yaw also said to the crowd, “We’ve found that it’s difficult to collect from municipalities and have them destroyed. We found it’s difficult to get them actually destroyed.”

More events are planned in the summer and fall.



July 13 - St. David’s Episcopal Church at 16200 W. 12 Mile Road in Southfield

Aug. 3 – Nativity Episcopal Church at 21220 W. 14 Mile Road in Bloomfield Hills

Aug. 24 – Church of Messiah at 231 E. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

Sept. 28 – All Saints Episcopal Church at 171 W. Pike Street in Pontiac

Oct. 5 – St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 5301 Hatchery Road in Waterford Township

Nov. 9 – St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church at 1679 Broadway Street in Ann Arbor

Gun donors can pull into the parking lots and volunteers will destroy the weapons on site.