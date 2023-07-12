New report details CPS handling of case in murder of 3-year-old Trinity Chandler

(WXYZ) — The murder of 3-year-old Trinity Chandler in Groveland Township has left a family devastated for more than two years.

For the first time after declining my interview request for 2.5 years, the director of Children's Protective Services is talking with us about her death.

Reports show it was at a local mobile home park that case workers saw visible signs of abuse, but chose to leave anyway. A day later, Trinity was dead.

“I hold CPS responsible, because they saw the mark on her back in October, they were taking pictures every time they saw her, but they never removed her," said grandmother Christine Cunningham.

Christine continues to live with a broken heart after her 3-year-old granddaughter Trinity was killed by her mother’s boyfriend on December 19, 2020, despite Child Protective Services actively investigating abuse for months.

Christine said the system is very broken.

"It’s not just Trinity, it’s other kids it’s happening to, too," she said.

Christine has expressed anger over the loss of Trinity, and asked why there’s been a lack of answers to what exactly happened for more than 2 years.

Back in February, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also sat down with us after sending Samuel Smart to prison for 40 years for second degree murder, torture and child abuse. McDonald asked a similar question.

"Did we do everything we possibly could to protect this little girl?” She had said. "We need to ask those questions and not be afraid of the answers.”

Did officials do everything to protect this 3-year-old killed by her mom's boyfriend?

A new report just released by the Children’s Ombudsman of Michigan reveals stunning facts after a 2-year investigation into the tragedy.

The office finding Smart had held a pillow over Trinity’s chest until she passed out, causing blunt force trauma.

The report also showing case workers failed to receive annual training on how to spot signs of physical abuse, did not speak directly to doctors, and failed to seek second opinions.

All steps that are now being officially recommended as policy changes to director of MDHHS Elizabeth Hertel.

"The evidence available to our case workers and other partners involved in this case did not rise to the level of being able to pursue a request for removal of Trinity," said Hertel.

In a zoom interview, Hertel would not say why some case workers involved remained on the job.

“We continue to strive to make sure systems are strong and ensuring services are available," she said.

For more answers, we went straight to Lansing to speak with Ryan Speidel, the current Children’s Ombudsman of Michigan, recommending numerous changes.

"In interviewing the medical examiner, he made it clear to us Trinity was going to die, after Samuel did what he did four days prior to the date CPS was there," said Speidel.

Speidel said he's committed to ensuring people in the state have access to resources they need with a special focus on children.

While Smart, who had a history of violent behavior and drug abuse, was babysitting Trinity the day she died and even videotaped his abuse, CPS maintains they didn’t have enough evidence to take her from her home despite black eyes and bruises covering her body — all documented in the state police report we obtained through a FOIA.

"I think the child welfare system in Michigan has to improve," said Speidel.

He added, “that’s why we made the recommendation to have that annual training on recognizing the injuries of child abuse.”

During our interview, Hertel did not allow us more than 5 minutes for questions, something I also pushed back on.

“As you know, for 2.5 years I’ve been requesting an interview about Trinity’s case, why are we now limited to 5 minutes to ask important questions?” I asked.

Hertel responded: “as you know, this case went through the courts, there was a conviction and the children’s ombudsman has been doing a review, now that it’s public and family has allowed it, we can speak openly.”

Speidel said, “it does appear they knew something was wrong, but they didn’t have evidence to support that.”

Our reporting has grabbed attention of State Sen. Jim Runestad now calling for better transparency from CPS.

In the meantime, Director Hertel says a new action agenda is working to improve CPS and address recommendations.

Still, there’s one question that even this report can’t seem to answer.

“Was there anything that prevented case workers who saw her one day before her death from calling 911 and taking her to the hospital?" we asked Speidel.

"I don’t know any answer to that question," he said.

Lawmakers including Sen. Jim Runestad continue to push for more accountability. We’ll continue to follow up on the promises made by CPS in response to the ombudsman report.

