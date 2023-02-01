New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring.

That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building.

The 30,000 square-foot building is located at 1942 Grand River Avenue; it was built in 1899 as a gathering place for Civil War veterans.

Barbat says they plan to bring the building back to its gathering space roots through their hospitality division, Prime Concepts Detroit.

The event space that’s coming will reportedly span five floors.

“Situated in the heart of the District Detroit and Grand Circus Park, the GAR Building has been an icon since opening in the late 1800’s,” said Joe Barbat, chairman & CEO of Barbat Holdings, in a press release. “We plan to allocate space for a public memorial room that will display many artifacts that have been left behind to ensure that the building's historic character is preserved and highlighted. Our team is honored to add this historic landmark to our portfolio of properties.”

The Prime Concepts Detroit director says the steakhouse concept and events space “has been in the works for more than three years.”