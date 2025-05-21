New trial date set for Floyd Galloway in Danielle Stislicki murder case

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge has set a new trial date in the murder case of Floyd Galloway, accused of murdering Danielle Stislicki.

During a Wednesday morning pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren set the trial date for 2/2/26, with an additional pre-trial hearing set for June 25th. The trial had previously been set to begin in March 2025.

Galloway has been charged with murder in the 2016 disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

Danielle was last seen on Dec. 2, 2016, at the Raleigh Officentre complex at 10 Mile and Telegraph in Southfield, where she worked. She was reportedly supposed to meet a friend the night of December 2, but never showed up. Her body has never been found.

Galloway used to work as a security guard at Stislicki's place of work. After her disappearance, police searched his home.

In November 2022, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen called much of the evidence in the case into question, saying it was based on privileged material. McMillen has since retired from the bench.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Stislicki case in jeopardy?

According to her ruling, Troy Police Chief Gary Mayer shared information he got from the defense’s own polygraph examiner with the Farmington Hills Police Chief, Charles Nebus. This information was then used to get the warrant to search the defendant’s home.

In simple terms, police used confidential information to get a search warrant. That information violated attorney-client privilege.

Galloway is currently incarcerated. He was sentenced to 18-35 years in prison in December 2017 for kidnapping, assault with intent to commit sexual conduct, and assault by strangulation in connection with an attack on a Livonia jogger in September 2016, about two months before Stislicki went missing.