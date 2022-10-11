Looking back at the life of Angela Lansbury

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Angela Lansbury poses for a portrait during press day for "The Blythe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre on Tuesday, December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Associated Press

Angela Lansbury, the star of Broadways newest musical Mame, at a party following the opening of the show in New York, May 24, 1966. She dances cheek-to-cheek with her husband, Peter Shaw, and in pictures at left she is shown as someone reads reviews of the show in the morning papers. The musical is based on the comedy of a dozen seasons ago, Auntie Mame. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Film stars, who are taking part in Roosevelt birthday ball activities, pose in east room of White House, Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 1946 with President Harry S. Truman and members of his family. Front, left to right: Ilene Woods, Diana Lynn, Margaret Truman, Margaret O?Brien, President Truman, Mrs. Truman, Constance Moore, Dorothy Kilgallen, Eileen Barton. Back, L to R.: Jo Stafford, Lambert, Angela Lansbury, Helen Sioussat, Bracken, Paul Henreid, Zachary Scott, Alexis Cesar Romero, Lucy Munroe, William Bendix, Tecinald Gardiner, Sgt. Harvey stone and Charles Coburn. Stars were entertained at White House for luncheon. (AP Photo) Associated Press

FILE - This is a Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014 file photo of British actress Angela Lansbury photographed on stage at the Gielgud Theatre in central London, as she returns to the West End this spring for the first time in nearly 40 years, with the play, Blithe Spirit, by Noel Coward. Angela Lansbury has British critics spellbound with her performance as a dotty mystic in "Blithe Spirit" on the London stage. The 88-year-old performer is appearing as medium Madame Arcati in Noel Coward's supernatural farce. She won a Tony for the role on Broadway in 2009. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan/Invision, File) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award medallion during a dress rehearsal for the 43rd Annual Tony Awards ceremony at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City, Sunday afternoon, June 4, 1989. Lansbury will host the awards show. (AP Photo/Larry Zumwalt) Associated Press

Anglea Lansbury (left) with Carol Channing at a party at Sardis in New York, March 16, 1967. (AP Photo/John Duricka) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury, 17, who came to the United States three years ago with a group of child refugees from England, had a court approve her film contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio at Los Angeles, California, August 19, 1943 her starting salary will be $500 weekly. Her mother is Moyna MacGill, British actress. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta Jones appear at the curtain call for the Broadway opening performance of 'A Little Night Music' in New York, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury and Gower Champion during rehearsals, Feb. 28, 1970. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano) Associated Press

British-born Angela Lansbury has appeared in 70 films and numerous plays since she came to Canada as a wartime evacuee and got a $60-a-week job in 1942 doing impersonations in a night club. Miss Lansbury is shown, April 23, 1964 when she received her second Tony Award for her current starring vehicles, the Broadway musical Dear World. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Greek performer Melina Mercouri registers enthusiasm as she receives the crown of ?Miss Ziegfeld of 1968? from the 1967 winner, actress Angela Lansbury, at the 30th anniversary of the Ziegfeld club, Dec. 1, 1967 in New York. Both actresses are starring in Broadway musicals. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Associated Press

Bing Crosby shows off a Christmas present to Angela Lansbury during time off at their studio in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 1949. Cameraman Crosby is all excited about his new camera. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury, in red dress, who has built an extraordinary career that spans film, theater and television, reacts to a Carol Burnett's, right, story while posing for photographers, Saturday, Sept. 19, 1992 in Los Angeles. Lansbury has honored with the Tribute III Award by the Pacific Center for HIV/AIDS Counseling and Psychotherapy. Looking on is David Goldstein, center, executive director of the Pacific Center. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez) Associated Press

Veteran actress Angela Lansbury, star of the CBS-TV series "Murder, She Wrote," cuts a huge cake Feb. 13, 1989, in celebration of the show's 100th episode. Hundreds of friends, associates, and fellow stars crowded a Los Angeles ballroom for the gala celebration. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury at Obies (Off-Broadway) awards, May 19, 1975. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Jerry Herman accepts his Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater from Angela Lansbury at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York, Sunday, June 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

Suddenly a singer, Lee Remick (left) relaxes with actors Angela Lansbury and Harry Guardino and musical director Herbert Greene (right) during a break in rehearsals, Feb. 19, 1964 in New York for "Anyone Can Whistle" on Broadway March 26. Miss Remick, known for film glamour drama parts, had no idea she could sing until last summer. Greene convinced her she could, and taught her how. (AP Photo/Bob Wands) Associated Press

Mary Tyler Moore, left, Angela Lansbury, center, and Bernadette Peters pose for a photograph with Teddy, an 8 year old Pomerianian up for adoption at Broadway Barks 9!, Saturday July 14, 2007 in New York. The dog and cat adopt-a-thon assists New York animal shelters in their mission to find "homeless" animals good homes. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg) Associated Press

Elizabeth Taylor receives a special Academy Award from Angela Lansbury in Los Angeles, California on March 29, 1993. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury at the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York, Sunday, June 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) Associated Press

Jerry Herman accepts his Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater from Angela Lansbury at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York, Sunday, June 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

Carol Channing, right, talks with Angela Lansbury, star of the Broadway show ?Mame,? March 13, 1967 backstage in New York City. Miss Channing, original star of the Broadway show ?Hello Dolly? is presently touring with the show and is in New York on vacation. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury in 1945. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Mayor Edward I. Koch and actress Angela Lansbury holds a proclamation presented by Koch on Monday, June 1, 1987 at New York's Gracie Mansion to salute theatre week. The event kicked off "New York City Salutes Theatre Week," the first official city celebration of all theatre in the five boroughs. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury arrives in town to appear on television?s ?Show of Shows on Saturday, Jan. 26, 1951 in Idlewild Airport, New York. She was aboard a T.W.A. plane from Los Angeles. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Actors James Earl Jones, left, and Angela Lansbury discuss their rolls in the play "Driving Miss Daisy" in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. Jones and Lansbury, in Australia to star in a touring production of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer-Prize winning play "Driving Miss Daisy," credit the thrill of performing with their seemingly endless supply of energy, which has propelled them throughout their decades-long careers. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Associated Press

FILE - In this March 23, 1996 file photo, William Windom, left, shows a swagger stick to "Murder She Wrote" star Angela Lansbury, center, and former first lady Nancy Reagan prior to Lansbury being presented the Caritas Award by Mrs. Reagan in Beverly Hills, Calif. Windom, who won an Emmy Award for his turn in the TV comedy series "My World And Welcome To It," died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012 of congestive heart failure at his home in Woodacre, north of San Francisco. He was 88. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury in December 1993. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Associated Press

Host Neil Patrick Harris, left, Ted Chapin and Angela Lansbury appear onstage at the 66th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday June 10, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes /Invision/AP) Associated Press

Andy Warhol, right and Jamie Wyeth, center, talk with Angela Lansbury at the opening of the Coe Kerr gallery show, Thursday, June 3, 1976 in New York City, which features Warhols and Wyeths portraits of each other. Wyeth is sowing eight major preparatory drawings as well as his oil on panel portrait of Warhol, while Warhol has six paintings of Wyeth in Acrylic and silkscreen on canvas along with five major drawings. (AP Photo/RF) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury, left, and Goldie Hawn chat together at New York discoteque, Sunday, Dec. 1, 1980 during a party marking the opening of Per Frank, a musical revue of Frank Lo songs. They were among the celebrities attend the opening night party for members. (AP Photo/Sands) Associated Press

Host Angela Lansbury introduces presenter Bob Hope at the 45th annual Emmy Award ceremonies at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., Sept. 19, 1993. Later in the evening Bob Hope: The First 90 Years was awarded an Emmy for Best Variety, Music of Comedy Special. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Associated Press

His Royal Highness Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, leaves the room with actress Angela Lansbury, Oct. 31, 1994 in Los Angeles after Lansbury was given the insignia of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Behind him is Lodwrick M. Cook, chairman and chief executive of ARCO and chairman of the Rebuild LA organization. Cook received the insignia of Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. (AP Photo/Lois Bernstein) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury gestures as she narrates a special concert version of Anyone Can Whistle in New Yorks Carnegie Hall, Saturday, April 8, 1995. The performance of the 1964 musical by Steven Sondheim and Arthur Laurents was given to benefit Gay Mens Health Crisis, an AIDS support group. Lansbury made her Broadway debut in the original production of the musical. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann) Associated Press

Christopher Reeve, star of the film version of ?Superman? has a word with Angela Lansbury backstage at the Uris Theater in New York, Feb. 11, 1979. Miss Lansbury is appearing in the Broadway show, ?Sweeney Todd.? (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett) Associated Press

Stars of the film "Moll Flanders" are seen behind bars at the debtors' prison on the set at Shepperton Studios, Middlesex, Nov. 11, 1964. From left to right: Richard Johnson, Kim Novak, Lilli Palmer, Vittorio de Sica, Angela Lansbury and Leo McKern. (AP Photo) Associated Press

British actress and singer Dame Angela Lansbury is photographed on stage at the Gielgud Theatre in central London, as she returns to the West End this spring for the first time in nearly 40 years, with the play, Blithe Spirit, by Noel Coward, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. Lansbury reunites with director Michael Blakemore to reprise her role as Madame Arcati. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury, screen actress who came here from England four years of age, glances backward as she enters superior court, Sept. 11, 1946 in Los Angeles to obtain a divorce from actor Richard Cromwell on grounds of cruelty. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury, center, poses with actor-author Harvey Fierstein, left, and composer-Lyricist Jerry Herman, Sunday, August 21, 1983 in New York at the Broadway opening party for the play La Cage Aux Folles." Fierstein wrote the book La Cage Aux Folles, and Herman authored the music and Lyrics for the Broadway musical Mame. (AP Photo/Rene Perez) Associated Press

Broadway actress Angela Lansbury puts the knife to a one-candled cake at a birthday celebration in New York City, Oct. 16, 1966. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury, London-born film actress, was heard to complain that as long as she?d been in Hollywood no one had ever photographed her in a bathing suit at the beach, July 19, 1949. Happily, this unheard-of situation has now been corrected, with the above results. (AP Photo/Elis Bosworth) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury happily holds her Golden Globe award for best actress of a dramatic TV series for her role in the mystery series, ?Murder, She Wrote,? at the 42nd annual presentation of the awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 26, 1985. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing) Associated Press

Hollywood stars receive the keys to city, at district building for Roosevelts birthday ball affairs, Jan. 29, 1946, Washington, DC. From left to right front: Van Johnson, Reginald Gardiner, Paul Henreid, and Zachary Scott. From left to right center: Robert Young, Alexis Smith, John Russell Young, Diana Lynn, Lucy Monroe, and Angela Lansbury. Back row from left to right: William Bendix, Cesar Romero, Eddie Bracken, and Sgt. Harvey Stone. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins) Associated Press

Actor Van Johnson, center, shown with Actresses Diana Lynn, left, Alexis Smith, second from left, and Angela Lansbury, right, at a reception at the Washington Statler Hotel, for Roosevelt birthday balls, Jan. 28, 1946, Washington, DC. (AP Photo/JR) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury enters the Kennedy Center for the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunda, Dec. 3, 2000, in Washington. Lansbury is one of this year's award recipients. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury participates in the Masterpiece "Little Women" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Three Tony awards nominees chat together at Sardi's where party held in their honor. Left to right: James Earl Jones, Angela Lansbury, and Herschel Bernardi, March 19, 1969. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Associated Press

Princess Grace, left, with Angela Lansbury, center, and Prince Rainer III in dressing room after performance of Mame, in which Lansbury stars, in New York on Sept. 22, 1966. (AP Photo/John Lent) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury, speaks to members of the audience during the 57th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 1985 after accepting an Oscar on behalf of Dame Peggy Ashcroft for Best Supporting Actress. Dame Ashcroft is recuperating from the flu in her North London home. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury sings during a rehearsal for the 42nd Annual Tony Awards at New York?s Minskoff Theatre in New York, Sunday, June 5, 1988. The competition for the 1988 awards reflects the fact that this was Broadway?s best season in several years. (AP Photo/Charles Wenzelberg) Associated Press

FILE - In a Sunday June 7, 2009 photo, Angela Lansbury poses with her trophy for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for "Blithe Spirit" at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Signature Theatre announced Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009 that Lansbury will be the first recipient of the Stephen Sondheim Award . The Washington-area Signature Theatre has produced more of his works than any other U.S. theater. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury, gets a kiss from composer Richard Rodgers at New Yorks Uris Theatre in New York, Tuesday, April 11, 1978, following Miss Lansburys fire performance as Anna in The king and I on Broadway. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Angela Lansbury is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Actress Angela Lansbury reacts to the standing ovation by her peers after she was honored with a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award during the 3rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Associated Press

Ginger Rogers, left, star of the Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly” crowns Angela Lansbury, who’s starring in “Mame,” with the crown of Miss Ziegfeld 1967 on Dec. 2, 1966, at the 29th Ziegfeld charity ball. Miss Rogers was the 1966 Miss Ziegfeld. The Ziegfeld club was originally founded as a charity organization of former Ziegfeld girls. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next