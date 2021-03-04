Share Facebook

President Franklin D. Roosevelt takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Charles E. Hughes at the inauguration, March 4, 1933. At right is Herbert Hoover and behind the president is his eldest son James Roosevelt. (AP Photo) AP

Former Vice President Walter Mondale gestures while speaking at the Portland Democratic caucuses, Sunday, March 4, 1984, Portland, Maine. Mondale is seeking the support of delegates to the upcoming state convention as part of his bid for the Democratic nomination for president. More than 1,500 party members gathered at Deering High School for the afternoon meeting. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach) Pat Wellenbach/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Birch Bayh stands in front of a battery of microphones at news conference in New York, Thursday, March 4, 1974, when he announced he is suspending active campaigning for the democratic presidential nomination. The Indiana democrat said he will continue to speak out on Issues that concern the American people. (AP Photo) AP

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the Middleburg Community Center to attend Roman Catholic services in Middleburg, Virginia, March 4, 1962. The Kennedys are spending the weekend at their Glen Ora estate near here. (AP Photo/John Rous) John Rous/AP

Ronald Reagan attends a news conference with wife Nancy following the Massachusetts and Vermont primaries in Los Angeles on March 4, 1980. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Reed Saxon/AP

Driver Richard Petty tries to help fellow driver Neil Bonnett, in car 5, after both were involved in an eight-car crash during the Carolina 500 NASCAR race being run at the North Carolina Motor Speedway, March 4, 1979. Petty, Bonnett and Buddy Baker were taken to the hospital after the accident. (AP Photo/Joseph Thomas) Joseph Thomas/AP

Actor Ronald Reagan and his bride, actress Nancy Davis, cut their wedding cake after their marriage at the non-sectarian Little Brown Church of the Valley in North Hollywood, Ca., March 4, 1952. With them are actress Brenda Marshall, left, and her husband, actor William Holden. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Some of about 5,000 crowd Queens-borough bridge in Manhattan on March 4, 1970 during march on the Queens house of detention, where 11 Black Panthers have been imprisoned almost a year. Bail for the jailed Panthers ranges to $100,000. Two others have been released, each on $100,000 bond. (AP Photo) Anonymous/AP

Members of this tank crew on the Korean front have painted the features of a tiger on the front of their vehicle capitalizing on Chinese suspicion that tigers are sacred. From left are: Cpl. John T. Clark, Union, S.C.; Cpl. James Kishbaugh, Nescopeck, Pa.; Sgt. Frank G. Allen, Etiwanda, Calif.; Sgt. Theodore R. Liberty (no hometown given); and Cpl. William J. Bohmback, of Boston, Mass. Crewmen are members of the 5th regimental combat team, March 4, 1951. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers using heavy lifting equipment to clear the wreckage on the railway line after two trains collided near Purley, on the southern outskirts of London, on March 4, 1989. One train crashed into the rear of another sending several carriages down an embankment into the gardens of homes along the rail line, killing 5 and injuring more than 80. (AP Photo/White) Tony White/AP

The inaugural procession for President William Howard Taft takes place in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 1909. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Albert B. Fall, former Secretary of Interior, is at his El Paso, Texas, home on March 4, 1938, after removal from a hospital where he had been under treatment since his release from New Mexico state prison. He served a year and a day for his conviction of accepting a $100,000 bribe in the Teapot Dome oil scandal. The 76-year-old secretary is sitting in one of the chairs of his senate office purchased when he was appointed to President Hardings cabinet. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - This is a March 4, 1966 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she turns to smile and talk to an unidentified officer, during the Trooping of the Colour by the First Battalion of the Jamaica Regiment at Up-Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica. The Queen and Prince are on a four-day visit to the island during the last lap of their five-week Caribbean tour. (AP Photo, File) AP

President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt greets current Pres. Herbert Hoover warmly as the latter steps into the Roosevelt car at the White House for the trip to the Capitol and the inaugural ceremonies in Washington, March 4, 1933. (AP Photo) AP

President George Bush, departing for a week long campaign trip, gets a kiss from wife Barbara on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 1992. Bush, in the first three days of the trip, will travel to Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi Family dog Millie looks on. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) Barry Thumma/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Together Mrs. Lou Hoover and Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt as their automobile left the White House grounds to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1933. (AP Photo) Uncredited/AP

Woodrow Wilson takes the oath of office for his first term of the Presidency on the East Portico at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 1913. Chief Justice is Edward D. White. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fred Astaire and his sister Adele arrive on the SS Europa in New York City on March 4, 1931. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at a gospel program at the Strand Theater, in the Dorchester section of Boston, Sunday, March 4, 1984. Jackson appeared following an afternoon of gospel music at the theater. (AP Photo/Mike Kullen) Mike Kullen/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr share a laugh in Davis' dressing room at New York's Majestic Theatre March 4 1965 after the Nobel Prize winning civil rights leader attended a performance of the Musical play "Golden Boy" in which Davis has the title role. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff) Dave Pickoff/AP

Jockey Eddie Arcaro is pictured in his jockey attire at the track on March 4, 1942 at Hialeah Park, Fla. Arcaro, who rode from 1931 to 1961, is the only jockey to win the Triple Crown twice. He is also the winner of 17 Triple Crown races with five Kentucky Derbies, six editions of the Preakness and six Belmont Stakes. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chief Justice William Howard Taft swears in Herbert C. Hoover as the nation's 31st president on March 4, 1929, in Washington. Former President Calvin Coolidge watches at right. (AP Photo) AP

A group of black students, who identified themselves as Texas Southern University students, are shown as they participate in a sitdown strike at a supermarket lunch counter in Houston, Texas, March 4, 1960. (AP Photo) Anonymous/AP

Civil rights figures lead marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the recreation of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Selma, Alabama, March 4, 1990. From left are Hosea Williams of Atlanta, Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Evelyn Lowery, SCLC President Joseph Lowery and Coretta Scott King (glasses). (AP Photo/Jamie Sturtevant) Jamie Sturtevant/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paul H. Trout, right handed pitcher at Spring training on March 4, 1948 in Lakeland, Florida. Trout won 10 and lost 11 for Detroit in 1947. (AP Photo/PS) PS/AP

The women members of the U.S. Congress pictured together, a feat seldom accomplished. Occasion for this get-together in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1938 was to award a prize to the winner of a contest held by the womens division of the Democratic National Committee. Left to right are: Rep. Caroline ODay (D-NY): Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers (R-Mass); Rep. Mary T. Norton (D-NJ); Rep. Nan W. Honeyman (D-Ore); Rep. Virginia E. Jenckes (D-Ind); Senator Hattie Carraway (D-Ark). (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Edward Kennedy and his wife, Joan, wave to supporters Tuesday, March 4, 1980 at their Boston campaign headquarters, after the senator won the Democratic Massachusetts primary and defeated President Carter for the first time. . (AP Photo) Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

On a thirty day furloug from Camp Upton, New York, heavyweight champion Joe Louis arrived at Fort Dix, New Jersey, March 4, 1942 to begin training for his boxing match with challenger Abe Simon. Their match is scheduled for March 27 in New York at Madison Square Garden. Proceeds will go to the Army Emergency Fund. (AP Photo) AP

President Dwight Eisenhower presented this candid study as he met with newsman at his press conference in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1959. The conference covered a wide range of subjects. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry) Charles Gorry/AP

Two New Jersey State Troopers who are participating in the intensive search for clues in the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case, look inside an abandoned well near the Lindbergh estate in Hopewell, N.J., March 4, 1932. Every possible spot that the kidnappers may have used in their efforts is being scrutinized. (AP Photo) AP

President Jimmy Carter visits with Danya Steele, 7, of Little Rock, Ark., the National Easter Seal Child in the White House in Washington, March 4, 1977. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) Charles Tasnadi/AP

Former heavyweight champ Muhammad Ali holds up fingers to emphasize his desire to take the crown for the third time during a national television appearance in New York on Saturday on March 4, 1978. Ali, who held the title twice, took to the air to make his claim at the No. 1 contender to fight current title holder Leon Spinks. (AP Photo) AP

If you think Susie Brown, 14, of San Francisco is still a school girl - youre right. Shes also the newest and youngest of the press corps covering the Patty Hearst bank robbery trial. Complete with her notebook, Susie is on hand to cover the trial for her school newspaper, the Marina Junior High School Penguin in San Francisco, March 4, 1976. (AP Photo) JS/AP

Trier, the oldest German city, has been captured by men of the 10th Armoured Division, 3rd U.S. Army. Many of its historic buildings lie in ruins, while two thirds of the city has been completely wiped out. Many of the civilians had fled before the Allied occupation. Those remaining, surrendered, as did hundreds of German soldiers, left to defend the city. With hands raised above their heads, citizens of the German town of Trier surrender to Allied forces on March 4, 1945. (AP Photo) Byron Rollins/ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Calvin Coolidge rides in an open car at the head of the inaugural parade with his wife Grace and Chief Justice Wiliam H. Taft in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 1925. Coolidge was sworn in as the 30th president of the United States. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

This gadget is a Cutie Pie gun-type radiation meter for measuring radioactive material. It is held by Laura Bartlett at an Institute of Radio Engineers' show at Grand Central Palace, New York, March 4, 1952. The meter sells for $220. It is manufactured by the Nuclear Corp. of Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris) Jacob Harris/AP

Actor Charlie Chaplin kisses his wife Oona outside of Buckingham Palace in London, March 4, 1975, after being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in a private ceremony. In his hand is the box containing the insignia of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. (AP Photo) CC/AP

President Franklin Roosevelt, on beginning his 11th year in the White House on March 4, 1943, chatted briefly with four secretaries who have served with him since his first inauguration. Left to right: Marvin H. McIntire, Grace Tully, Stephen T. Early and Maj. Gen. Edwin M. Watson. (AP Photo) AP

President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy blow out a single candle on a small cake Monday, March 4, 1985 in Washington at the White House on the occasion of their 33rd wedding anniversary. The Reagan's were married on March 4, 1952. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) Scott Applewhite/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coretta Scott King speaks at a meeting of the Martin Luther King Jr., Federal Holiday Commission at Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 1986. King, chairperson, thanked the members of the commission for their work in making the January 20th holiday a success. (AP Photo/Lane Harrs) Lane Harrs/AP

The Hindenberg, Germany's giant Zeppelin airship, completed its first trial flight successfully in Friedrichshafen on the afternoon of March 4, 1936. (AP Photo) AP

George Bernard Shaw, critic of the world at large and quite a playwright, as he is landing in San Francisco on March 4, 1936 where he said the Golden Gate Bridge was a beastly object and characterized disarmament parleys as utter rubbish. Hes going to the Grand Canyon of Arizona before rejoining his round the world cruise ship at San Pedro. (AP Photo) AP

President Franklin Roosevelt delivers his inaugural address on the rostrum in front of the Capitol before an estimated crowd of 250,000, in Washington, D.C., March 4, 1933. The new president told the nation he would ask congress for wartime powers to meet the banking crisis. (AP Photo) AP

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who claimed victory in Russia's presidential election, speaks at a rally of his supporters at Manezh square outside Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 4, 2012. Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in Russia's presidential election, which the opposition and independent observers say has been marred by widespread violations. Putin made the claim at a rally of tens of thousands of his supporters just outside the Kremlin, thanking his supporters for helping foil foreign plots aimed to weaken the country. (AP Photo/RIA-Novosti, Alexei Nikolsky, Government Press Service) Alexei Nikolsky/AP

Bing Crosby and daughter Mary Frances sing a duet in Pasadena, March 4, 1977 during taping of "Bing!" a salute to Crosby's 50 years in show business. A cast of stars, including Bob Hope, participated. After the show, Crosby stumbled and fell from a stage, sustaining a minor head cut and bruises. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins) Jeff Robbins/AP

The Empire State Express, which runs from Buffalo, N.Y. to New York City, is seen plowing its way toward New York on Washington Street in Syracuse during a blizzard, March 4, 1924. (AP Photo) AP

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, holds a UCLA Bruin above her head after receiving the stuffed offering from students during the royal couple's visit to the school's campus in Westwood, Calif., March 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fake tear-gas canisters are ignited on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 4, 1990 during the 25th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march. Thousands of demonstrators participated in the beginning of the march which will conclude next Saturday in Montgomery. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer) Kevin Glackmeyer/AP

Calvin Coolidge, left, wears wing collar and muted top hat en route to take oath on inauguration day, March 4, 1925. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The marquee of the famed Apollo Theater on West 125th Street in the Harlem section of New York City is pictured, March 4, 1978. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez) Carlos Rene Perez/AP

Slugging outfielder Willie Mays and wife, Marguerite, Smilingly show off their 5 week old adopted son, Michael. Mike, not overly impressed at having his first picture taken on March 4, 1959 in Phoenix, seems intent on getting the feel of the baseball. The Mays family accompanied Willie to the Giants spring training base in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brooklyn Dodgers' Jackie Robinson chats with Robert L. Finch, assistant to club President Branch Rickey, shortly before he reported as a player with the Montreal Royals at Sanford, Florida, March 4, 1946. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis) Bill Chaplis/AP

The Scottish actor Sean Connery gives photographers a friendly smile during a press conference in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday, March 4, 1992. The famous 007-James Bond actor visits Hamburg for presenting his new film Medicine Man which is starting in German cinemas. (AP Photo/Christian Eggers) Christian Eggers/AP

Evangelist Billy Graham blasts out of sand trap on Riversdale golf course in Victoria, Australia March 4, 1959. Graham is currently conducting religions crusade in various Australian cities. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The retiring 28th President Woodrow Wilson, rides with his successor, Warren Gamaliel Harding, to the latter's inauguration, March 4, 1921. Because of his weakened condition, Mr. Wilson was unable to attend the inauguration of his successor. (AP Photo) AP

Tough fighting with German interceptor planes marked the March 4 trip made to Berlin by Lieutenant Colonel Donald J.M. Blakeslee, 26, of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, March 15, 1944. This flying ace and former Eagle Squadron commander led a Mustang fighter group escorting Flying Fortresses on a raiding mission above the German capital. (AP Photo) AP

