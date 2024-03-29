NFL Draft stage buildout & road closures begin Friday; will last through May

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft in Detroit is one month away and the first phase of road closures starts Friday.

But Detroiters and business owners don’t want you to get stressed out about getting around.

Here’s what you need to know:

Phase 1 of the street closures is essentially a triangle around what will eventually become the NFL Draft stage and surrounding area. In other words, for the next week and a half, this area is all drivers will need to worry about.

However, the street closures are more substantive for barber Sam Whiting at the Standard Barber Company on Randolph.

"It’s a mixed emotion, right? Like we’re very excited that everything’s coming down because there’s a lot of people coming in for this," he said. “We want to take advantage of that but at the same time, like there’s a local economy that still does business here and we hope we’re not putting them out as well.”

He’s thrilled to have a front row seat to the Draft and has some advice for his customers.

VIDEO: Preparations are in overdrive for the NFL Draft in Detroit:

Preparations in overdrive for NFL Draft

“Come down early. You know parking…there’s still going to be parking available. The nice thing is it’s not going to be directly on our street but the streets around us won’t be closed for quite a while," said Whiting.

Tony Stovall, the co-owner of Hot Sam’s on Monroe, said it’s a great opportunity for the city, he just wants to make sure its beneficial to everybody.

“We’re concerned about the same thing because when you get mass crowds, there’s going to be some blockage here. But we’ve been talking to the mayor's office and the Detroit partnership downtown that there’s going to be directions, there’s going to be a nice flow where people will be able to come,” said Stovall.

Joe Lekovish, who works nearby, is unbothered by the street closures.

“The city’s done it. They know what they’re doing. They’ve got the police out," said Lekovish.

And he’s got a suggestion for people driving in come draft time.

“I’d say just plan ahead and maybe park up by Wayne State and take the Q Line down to come down to the draft, something like that,” he said.

Shanteka Kemp heard about the closures.

“I work down here so just being able to come down here and be able to park, kind of wondering how that’s going to play a part," she said.

I asked her about the businesses that will now have to rely entirely on foot traffic.

“Local businesses is what keeps Detroit running and what keeps downtown going. So I would definitely encourage people to still come down here and shop at all the local businesses," said Kemp.

I met up with Sam Krassenstein, the chief of infrastructure with the city of Detroit, to understand exactly what visitors and drivers in particular can expect for the next week and a half.

“Phase 1 of the closure starts with the north side of Cadillac square Monroe Street and Randolph behind the footprint," he said.

He says for now, impact will be minimal.

“The businesses will all be open. People will still be able to find parking, it’s just a couple streets that we’re starting off with," he said. “I mean, we’re going to lose some on-street parking, so along Monroe street and Cadillac Square where the street itself is closed, there will be a few parking spaces removed, but nothing major. All the garages will still be accessible.”

VIDEO: Hear Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talk about the road closures expected ahead of the NFL Draft:

Road closures expected for NFL Draft stage construction

And if you're coming in from out of town, he wants you to know that “The Lodge is not being impacted until April 15. That’s when our work on East Jefferson will actually start.But this weekend, there will be no disruptions for 375 or the Lodge.”

So for now, starting Friday, the impact is minimal.The next phase starts in about a week and a half after that on April 9.There are 6 phases in total. But the good news is, your technology should be aware and up to date on any of those closures.

