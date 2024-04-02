5 Downtown Detroit parks hosting NFL 'Draft Day in the D' events during draft weekend

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting a three-day party across Downtown Detroit parks for the NFL Draft later this month.

Called "Draft Day in the D," the free events will be located at Capitol Park, Beacon Park, Paradise Valley Beatrice Buck Park, Grand Circus Park and on a closed-off portion of Woodward ave. between State Street and Witherell Street.

Fans who don't attend the actual draft can watch the event with ten 20-foot video walls spread throughout the park, as well as live music, food from local restaurants and food trucks and more.

“Draft Day in the D offers the perfect backdrop for a weekend of football fun,” DDP Chief Public Spaces Officer David Cowan said in a statement. “This family-friendly festival spans several downtown parks, all within walking distance from the Draft event site, and has something for everyone. Draft Day in the D is sure to offer an unforgettable atmosphere celebrating football and community in the heart of Detroit.”

There will be alcoholic beverages available for purchase, including Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and more at all five Draft Day in the D spaces.

There will also be tailgate food from more than 35 local food trucks, 45 local vendors showcased each day at the parks for shopping, and over 60 opportunities for local musicians.

At Paradise Valley Beatrice Buck Park, there will be cigar rolling from La Casa Cigar. There will be a cornhole tournament at Beacon Park, and much more.

The events will run 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.