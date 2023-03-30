1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Coronavirus
Local
US/World
Investigators
Politics
Auto
Your Health Matters
Seen on 7
Editorials
Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes Blog
Conquering Addiction
Getting Around Metro Detroit
Videos
Watch News Casts Live
Latest Videos
Weather
Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Radar & Maps
Detroit Traffic
Sports
Sports Homepage
Senior Salutes
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Golf
College Sports
HS Sports
College Hoops
FanDuel Sportsbook Show
7 In Depth
Two Americas
Positively Detroit
WXYZ Social Media
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Smart Saver
MSU Tragedy
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Workers Wanted
Money
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer
Recall
Financial Fitness Zone
Legally Speaking
Spotlight on Civility
Brightest and Best
Entertainment and Food
TV Listings
In the D
Contests
Around Town
Right This Minute
Lifestyle
Dr. Nandi
Back to School
Photo Gallery
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Brand Spotlight
Marketplace
DTE Smart Home Solutions
Exceptional Educators
Metro Detroit Home Tour
Your Health Matters Videos
Ultimate Wedding Show
Excellence In Education
Home Pros
Community
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Frequently Asked Questions
Station Jobs
Brightest and Best
Bounce TV
Laff - Channel 7.3
WXYZ-TV Removal Requests
Contact Us
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Detroit
Wayne
Oakland
Macomb
Washtenaw
Monroe
St Clair
Livingston
Quick links...
Detroit
Wayne
Oakland
Macomb
Washtenaw
Monroe
St Clair
Livingston
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
Opinion
WXYZ Editorial: Get ready now for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
Mike Murri – General Manager
9:05 PM, Mar 30, 2023
Sports
Official dates, events & more revealed for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
1:17 PM, Mar 23, 2023
Sports
Super Bowl 58 odds: Where do the Detroit Lions stand?
11:30 AM, Feb 13, 2023
Opinion
Community Comment on Tigers, Detroit Makeover, and NFL Draft
Chuck Stokes
6:41 PM, Apr 21, 2022
News
Festival at Campus Martius Park celebrates 2024 NFL Draft
10:02 PM, Apr 14, 2022
Opinion
Editorial on the importance of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit
Mike Murri – General Manager
7:19 PM, Apr 14, 2022
News
Campus Martius hosts free event to celebrate 2024 NFL Draft
Jenn Schanz
5:56 AM, Apr 14, 2022
Upfront
Examining what hosting the 2024 NFL Draft will mean for Detroit
5:47 PM, Apr 13, 2022
News
NFL Draft expected to bring major boom to Detroit in 2024
6:26 AM, Mar 29, 2022
Sports
Downtown Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft around Campus Martius, Hart Plaza
1:27 PM, Mar 28, 2022
Sports
Report: Detroit among three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft
1:29 PM, Feb 28, 2022
Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!