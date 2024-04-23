A look at the red carpet NFL prospects will walk down Thursday at the Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In just two days 13 draft prospects will walk down the red carpet at the Fox Theater, marking the beginning of their NFL Draft experience in Detroit.

Watch our report on the final preparations underway at the draft stage:

Taking a tour of the NFL Draft stage in Detroit

"In an hour you go from a college athlete to a professional football player," said Justen Medina, manager of NFL Events.

He told us that among the 13 prospects will be Caleb Williams and Malik Nabers who are expected to be walking with their parents.

Medina commented, "Behind the scenes, you get a mixture of proud from the parents and anxiety from the guys being selected, and as soon as they hit the carpet their eyes just go wide open."

Outside the theater the prospects will be interviewed by our own Jeanna Trotman, there will also be a space for pre-approved fans to watch.

"It’s just a cool moment, right?" said Medina. "You get to see these guys, you get to learn stories you didn’t know, you find some new favorite players in some guys you get to truly watch going from a kid to an adult."