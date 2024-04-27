Watch Now
NewsFull coverage: 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

Detroit Lions draft Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Missouri Vanderbilt Football
George Walker IV/AP
Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 21:34:20-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are once again adding to their secondary, drafting Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in the second round with the 61st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It comes after Detroit traded up and drafted Alabama CB Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick yesterday.

Rakestraw is 5-foot-11 and played in nine games for the Tigers last season. He missed four games with a groin injury.

In his four-season career with Missouri, he had one interception, 24 pass deflections and 107 total tackles.

Detroit does not have a pick in the third round, but that could change if they move up with a trade.

According to the Lions, this is the first time they have drafted a cornerback with their first two picks in the draft, and he's the third Missouri player to be drafted by the Lions since 1970.

