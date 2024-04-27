Detroit Lions draft Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round of NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are once again adding to their secondary, drafting Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in the second round with the 61st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It comes after Detroit traded up and drafted Alabama CB Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick yesterday.

Hear from Terrion Arnold below

Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold

Rakestraw is 5-foot-11 and played in nine games for the Tigers last season. He missed four games with a groin injury.

In his four-season career with Missouri, he had one interception, 24 pass deflections and 107 total tackles.

Detroit does not have a pick in the third round, but that could change if they move up with a trade.

According to the Lions, this is the first time they have drafted a cornerback with their first two picks in the draft, and he's the third Missouri player to be drafted by the Lions since 1970.