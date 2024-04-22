Detroit native Sam Richardson talks Lions, city in the spotlight for the NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL Draft in Detroit this week is drawing attention from people across the world including celebrities like Detroit's own Sam Richardson.

This past month, Richardson starred in Pure Michigan commercials highlighting his favorite Detroit staples ahead of the draft.

Richardson spoke with me about how he is feeling about Detroit's picks before the draft and his hope for how the nation will see Detroit.

“I'm so excited for the draft to see who we get because we're such a strong team and I'm excited to see what moves the organization with Brad Holmes’ picks,” Richardson said. “I'll say this to us Detroiters directly: we're all armchair experts and we're always like 'What we need is’ — trust them. They know what they need.”

Hear more from Richardson in the video player below:

VIDEO: Extended interview with Sam Richardson ahead of NFL Draft

For many in Detroit, Richardson is a representative of the city and someone local residents look forward to seeing on screen. The NFL Draft is an opportunity for people to see the city he’s from.

I asked Richardson, “What do you hope the country sees when all eyes are on Detroit for the draft?”

“I hope the country sees that they've had it wrong to make Detroit anything but a premier city of America over the years, and they'll see that the city is a true representation of America and American potential. It is rightfully one of the greatest cities in America and the world,” Richardson said.