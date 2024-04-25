'Detroit, you guys are doing us right.' Meet some of the NFL Super Fans in town for the draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Visitors descended on Downtown Detroit on Thursday for all of the fun and experiences the NFL Draft has to offer.

There's fans sharing the love and excitement for their favorite teams — and then there are the Super Fans.

Elite Super Fans "is a fraternity of fans stretching throughout all 32 teams in the NFL and local communities welcoming all fans and citizens who wish to uphold our code of conduct and building a family of unity."

“You’re going to see a lot of the Super Fans that are well connected, because that’s just what we do,” said one of the Super Fans in Downtown Detroit for the draft.

We also ran into one Fan of the Year for the Arizona Cardinals. How do you become a Fan of the Year, you ask?

“Pretty much dedicate your life and all of your financial resources to going to the game,” she replied.

“Detroit, you guys are doing us right," said another Super Fan.

