Family plans tribute to Detroit Lions great Mel Farr ahead of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we count down to the NFL Draft in Detroit, the family of a former Detroit Lions running back who was a superstar on the football field and in business is making sure their dad's legacy is not forgotten.

When his playing days were over, Mel Farr emerged as an auto industry leader, raking in billions of dollars in sales.

On April 24th, a day before the NFL Draft begins, a tribute to Mel Farr will be held in Detroit and the community is welcome to the party.

Who can forget those Mel Farr Superstar commercials? The former Detroit Lion and 1967 NFL Rookie of the Year, flying in a superhero cape and suit selling cars.

“Mel was one of the first black athletes to transition from professional sports successfully to business,” said Rufus Bartell, Owner of Simply Casual and event co-organizer.

Farr played seven seasons with the Lions and was a two-time Pro-Bowler. By the late 90s the Mel Farr Automotive Group became the nation's largest black-owned auto dealership earning more than 1/2 a billion dollars in revenues according to Black Enterprise Magazine.

Farr's three children, Mel Jr., Mike, and Monet have all come together to create a tribute to their dad centering around the NFL Draft.

“To honor my father who was #24 of the Detroit Lions on the 24th in the 24th year at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, I mean God put it all together,” said Monet Bartell, Mel Farr’s daughter.

It will be held at One Mike Detroit - Showroom in Detroit. The Comedy Club was launched by comedian and actor Mike Epps and Reverend Horace Sheffield.

“What will the event be on the 24th to honor your father's legacy?” I asked.

“It will be fashion, it will be food, and it will be comedy,” said Monet Bartell.

Monet Bartell, who is a fashion designer in Atlanta will have a 24-piece collection at the show. Former NFL players will be signing autographs and the who's who of comedy will be performing.

“It is to reintroduce him to some people and introduce him to an entire generation that really doesn't know who my father is or his legacy so it's to start building the legacy of my father,” said Mike Farr, Mel’s son.

Mike Farr, who followed in his dad's footsteps playing football and his brother Mel Jr. do football camps promoting education and scholarship in Atlanta and Detroit but they're hoping this tribute will lead to something much greater.

“The part that excites me is the center that we're going to be building in honor of my dad that helps promote and advance black businesses that will be in the city of Detroit," Mike Farr says.

Lawsuits, a bad economy, and financial challenges caused Mel Farr's business empire to close in the early 2000s. His legacy and love for Detroit will never be forgotten.

“He loved the city he wanted to be a part of the revitalization of the city he wanted to be a part of the city coming back just unfortunate he was taken away a little bit too soon,”

I asked what their dad who died suddenly in August of 2015 would think of this tribute.

“I think he'd be excited for the draft he'd be excited for the city because I think that's huge for the city,” said Mel Farr, Jr.

“As far as us doing this for him, I don't think he would want the light to be shown on him because he wasn't about himself, he was about helping other people,” said Mel Farr, Jr.

The 24 Event is open to the public. Tickets are still available.

