Fans already experiencing Downtown Detroit the day before the NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Before heading to the 2024 NFL Draft, the league recommends everyone download the NFL One Pass App.

Draft attendees will need to register on the app in order to attend the free event. Once registered, the app will provide a QR code required for entry into the draft zone. The app will also have a schedule of events which includes things like times and places fans can meet players and legends. There is also a full guide to Detroit restaurants and small businesses.

Watch our preview on the NFL Draft Experience:

Here's a sneak peek as the NFL Draft Experience comes together at Hart Plaza

When it comes to navigating downtown bring your walking shoes or plan to take the people mover which is free and makes a stop in the financial district. The city recommends buying parking ahead of time but most available garages will be at least a few blocks away from entry points.

Visitors should also know there are only 3 entrances to the draft zone— One near Jefferson and Griswold, another near Jefferson and Randolph and lastly near Congress and Randolph.

Wednesday, crews worked to put the final touches on the NFL draft zone. Several fans could be seen walking around downtown getting a lay of the land.

"The money that’s going to come into Detroit the next three days: phenomenal! And it feels very safe and secure here too. I love the Detroit sign that lights up," said Cheryl Donnenworth who is from Port Huron.

Donnenworth spent the afternoon walking around downtown with her friends checking out the draft set up. They say although they are big Detroit Lions fans, they'll be avoiding the influx of visitors downtown and watching the draft from home.

WXYZ (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kathy Mccaffrey, Kathy Erb and Cheryl Donnenworth stop to check out downtown Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft.



"They’re doing a great job, great sports, great environment. Love the tigers. Love the lions. Love just being in the city," said Kathy Erb as she stood next to her friends wearing their Honolulu blue. "We’re just looking to add to our defense, add to that offense."

"I want to see where everybody’s going and who we're getting," added Kathy McCaffrey from Marysville.

Jorge Castilla and David Moctezuma traveled all the way from Los Angeles to Detroit for their first draft.

WXYZ Jorge Castilla says he's excited to see the first round draft pick.

"We looked at the locations, scoping out the area seeing what the nearest entrance is going to be, and just get ready for some walking I think," said Castilla who has been a lifelong Miami Dolphins Fan.

"We’re also USC alumni so we’re waiting for the number one draft pick. Hopefully, Chicago is going to take it," said Moctezuma.

WXYZ David Moctezuma traveled from Los Angeles, CA to attend the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Yes, we want to see Caleb Williams on stage. Should be an exciting moment for the Trojan family," Castilla added.

Austin Gayle, who traveled to Detroit from California, says he's in town for work related to the draft.

WXYZ Austin Gayle visits Detroit with Spotify to cover the 2024 NFL Draft

"What are you excited to see," 7 News Detroit Reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"How many quarterbacks go in the top 5. I feel like quarterbacks obviously drive a ton of the interest. Caleb Williams is expected to go one, Jayden Daniels going two. Where does Drake Maye go? The quarterbacks really change the NFL landscape and to see it all in Detroit is going to be a good time," said Gayle.

