Final phase of Detroit road closures begin Wednesday for NFL Draft; here's a complete list

The City of Detroit announced the final phases of road closures for the 2024 NFL Draft. They begin Wednesday morning and last through Sunday.

The closures are for the completion of draft-related activites and Draft Day in the D parties at Downtown Detroit parks. The city said that while the road closures will be in effect, the sidewalks will remain open.

There will also be extensive on-street parking restrictions starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and lasting through Sunday, April 28 at 6 a.m. Vehicles parked on these streets after this time will be removed.

Phase 5A Closures are as follows:



Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned

John R from Farmer to Woodward

Clifford from Woodward to Griswold

Grand River from Griswold to Farmer

Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb

Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine

Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Blvd. (including access to Ford Underground garage)

Adams from Park to Witherell

Park/Witherell at Woodward (the South end of Grand Circus Park)

WB Madison from John R to Witherell

NB Washington from John R to Park

Phase 5B closures will begin Thursday, April 25th at 12:01am and end Sunday, April 28th at 6am. Parking restrictions for phase 5B will also begin at Thursday, April 25th at 12:01am.

City of Detroit

Phase 5B Closures are as follows:



State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library

Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot

Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan

SB Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place

Randolph from Jefferson to Fort

Brush from Fort to Monroe

Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush

Congress from Brush to Woodward

Larned from Woodward to Brush Street

The following roads will reopen Friday, April 26th at 6am in support of the Tigers home game.



Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward Avenue from Adams Street to Montcalm Street

Adams Street from Park Avenue to Witherell Street

Other road closures for the draft include:

Phase 4 road closures:



SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street

SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street

NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street

Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10:00pm)

Phase three closures began Monday, April 15th and will last until Monday, May 6th:



SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Phase two closures began Monday, April 8th and will last until May 5th:

Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

Phase one closures began Friday, March 29th and will last until May 7th: