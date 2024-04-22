Watch Now
Here are all of the Detroit Lions draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

What three areas could the Lions address in the first round? The Athletic senior writer Nick Baumgardner is joining our NFL Draft coverage with Brad Galli on WXYZ Detroit, starting with tonight's Countdown to the Draft show.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 10:28:01-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions aren't picking until late on Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, thanks to a great season that saw them make the NFC Championship.

The draft is also taking place in Downtown Detroit and is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the area for the draft.

The Lions have seven picks across the seven rounds of the draft. They can trade their picks, but as of Monday, April 22, here are all of the picks.

  • Round 1 - Pick 29
  • Round 2 - Pick 29 (61st overall)
  • Round 3 - Pick 9 (73rd overall) (from Minnesota)
  • Round 5 - Pick 29 (164th overall)
  • Round 6 - Pick 25 (201st overall) (From Tampa Bay)
  • Round 6 - Pick 29 (205th overall)
  • Round 7 - Pick 29 (249th overall)

