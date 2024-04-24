Here are the players making appearances & signing autographs at the NFL Draft Experience in Detroit

The NFL Draft Experience is taking place at Hart Plaza on Thursday-Saturday as part of the NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit.

It will feature a variety of fun things to do for everyone, and also includes an autograph stage with people signing autographs and making appearances throughout the weekend.

Check out a sneak peek of the NFL Experience below

The players include Lions players and NFL prospects who are in town for the draft. The entire schedule is in the NFL OnePass app, which you must have to access the draft.

Check out the schedule below

Thursday, April 25



`12:30 p.m. - Rom Odunze - Meet & Greet, no autographs

1 p.m. – Frank Ragnow - Meet & Greet, no autographs

1 p.m. - Nate Burleson - Chalk Talk, no autographs

1:15 p.m. - Drake Maye - Meet & Greet, no autographs

2 p.m. - Jahmyr Gibbs - Chalk talk, no autographs

3 p.m. - Frank Ragnow - Autograph signing

4:30 p.m. - Brock Wright - Autograph signing

4:30 p.m. - Ifeatu Melifonwu - Chalk talk, no autograph signing

4:30 p.m. - Kerby Joseph - Chalk talk, no autograph signing

5 p.m. - Donovan Peoples-Jones - Autograph signing

Friday, April 26



1 p.m. - Amon-Ra St. Brown - free autograph card

1 p.m. - Jahmyr Gibbs - Meet & Greet, no autographs

2 p.m. - Aidan Hutchinson - chalk talk

3 p.m. - Amon-Ra St. Brown - Meet & Greet, no autographs

3 p.m. - Barry Sanders - Chalk talk

3 p.m. - Penei Sewell - Autograph signing

3:30 p.m. - Calvin Johnson - Chalk talk

4:30 p.m. - Brian Branch - autograph signing

5:30 p.m. - Craig Reynolds - chalk talk

Saturday, April 27

