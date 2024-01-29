Watch Now
Here's when the Detroit Lions will pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The City of Detroit is gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft and hundreds of thousands of football fans will be coming to the Motor City.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 08:53:48-05

(WXYZ) — The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place in Detroit this April, and with the Detroit Lions loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the NFC Championship, we now know where the Lions will pick.

The Lions were one of the last four teams, meaning we knew they'd have one of the last four picks depending on what happened.

Because of their loss and the Baltimore Ravens loss, the Lions will pick 29th. The Ravens had the better record and will pick 30th.

That leaves the Super Bowl teams – 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs – as the two teams picking last in the first round. The Super Bowl champion will get the final pick.

The draft will take place in Downtown Detroit from April 25-27, 2024.

Below is the entire draft order so far.

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl loser)
  32. Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl winner)
