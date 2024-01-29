Here's when the Detroit Lions will pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The 2024 NFL Draft is taking place in Detroit this April, and with the Detroit Lions loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the NFC Championship, we now know where the Lions will pick.

The Lions were one of the last four teams, meaning we knew they'd have one of the last four picks depending on what happened.

Because of their loss and the Baltimore Ravens loss, the Lions will pick 29th. The Ravens had the better record and will pick 30th.

That leaves the Super Bowl teams – 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs – as the two teams picking last in the first round. The Super Bowl champion will get the final pick.

The draft will take place in Downtown Detroit from April 25-27, 2024.

Below is the entire draft order so far.

