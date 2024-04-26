'I absoultely loved it.' Here's what Detroit Lions fans are saying about the Terrion Arnold pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions moved up in the NFL Draft late on Thursday night and drafted Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick.

It addresses a need for the Lions, who struggled in the secondary last year, and Arnold immediately got the love of fans who were at the draft in Downtown Detroit.

Hear from the fans below

Lions fans react to Terrion Arnold pick

Other fans reacted on social media to the pick. Some of the highlights include:

Chris Szablewski: "Awesome move. Roll Tide Roll!"

Jake Morehouse: "In Holmes and Campbell we trust! One pride! Let’s go Lions!"

Palm Songla: "Excited to see the Lions build their much needed secondary! Lets go superbowl 2025."

Spencer Caraway: "Let's goooooo!!!!!!"

Derek Patterson: "The best part is he said "im home". That's the kind of player and attitude us lions fan want to hear. To come to Detroitand be proud about it says all I need to know about him without watching his film.. we made our pick count. LETS GO LIONS!!!"

Brigette Marie Halsey: "Welcome to Detroit Terrion! Let’s GO"