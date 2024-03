Jelly Roll, one of the biggest names in country music over the past few years, is playing a pre-NFL Draft concert in Detroit this April.

99.5 WYCD's "The Night Before With Jelly Roll" will take place April 24, 2024, at The Fillmore Detroit. It's the day before the NFL Draft begins in Downtown Detroit on Thursday, April 25.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

