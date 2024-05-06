Kerby Joseph sends cleats he wore intercepting Aaron Rodgers to Lions fan who trolled Packers fan

Detroit Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph sent a very special gift to a Lions fan who went viral trolling a Green Bay Packers fan during the NFL Draft.

The Lions fan, later identified as Kizito Katende, started pointing and laughing at the Packers fan after Green Bay picked Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick, and it was all caught on video.

Watch our interview with Kizito below

Meet the Lions fan who went viral for trolling a sad Packers fan at the Draft

Katende told us the person he trolled was actually his friend named Jacob, and he's known him since high school. They had been at the draft since 2 p.m.

He said all day Jacob had been wanting the Packers to pick certain people, and then they drafted Morgan.

"I had to just laugh at him, you know, because he was begging for that guy for like literally all day and they didn't end up getting him," he said.

Lions fans are used to being at the other end of a joke, so for Katende, this moment was great.

"It feels amazing. You know that we finally like last year got the better of the Packers were able to win the division and now able to laugh at the Packers at the draft. It's just so much fun, you know, so much fun," he said.

Jacob tweeted out last week that Joseph sent Katende the cleats he wore when intercepting Aaron Rodgers at the end of the 2022 season.

The note said, "Wassup bro!! You made me laugh draft night lol, so here is my cleats I caught my first and second career INT from AROD!!! Much Love...JKerb."