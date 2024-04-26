Meet the Detroit Lions fan who went viral for trolling a sad Packers fan at the NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — A Detroit Lions fan went viral on Thursday night in the NFL Draft for trolling a sad Green Bay Packers fan after their pick in the draft.

The Packers drafted Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick, and the Packers fan wearing a cheesehead dropped his mouth in shock.

That's when the Lions fan, later identified as Kizito Katende, started pointing and laughing at him, and it was all caught on video.

"My mentions have been blowing up for the past like 12 hours," Katende said. "Just like every time it's getting posted on NFL, CBS or ESPN, people keep hitting me up."

He told us the person he trolled was actually his friend named Jacob, and he's known him since high school. They had been at the draft since 2 p.m.

He said all day Jacob had been wanting the Packers to pick certain people, and then they drafted Morgan.

"I had to just laugh at him, you know, because he was begging for that guy for like literally all day and they didn't end up getting him," he said.

Lions fans are used to being at the other end of a joke, so for Katende, this moment was great.

"It feels amazing. You know that we finally like last year got the better of the Packers were able to win the division and now able to laugh at the Packers at the draft. It's just so much fun, you know, so much fun," he said.