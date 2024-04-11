NFL announces celebrations & events for first day of NFL Draft in Detroit

The National Football League announced the festivities and entertainment that will take place on the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

According to the NFL, the attending prospects will walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet at the iconic Fox Theatre in Detroit around 5:20 p.m. Portions of the red carpet will be televised on the NFL Network.

Detroit artist Angela Davis will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" live from the Draft Theater stage near Campu Martius Park, and Caleb Carroll, a performer at Detroit Lions games, will sing the national anthem.

During each day of the event, the NFL will host free concerts inside the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.

On Thursday and Friday, concerts will take place before picks start and feature local artists, long with a post-draft drone show and tribute to Detroit music on Friday night.

A post-draft performance on Saturday will close out the major event.

Each day, the NFL Draft Concert Series will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced at a later date.

The draft takes place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

Hours of the NFL Draft Experience are:



April 25: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 26: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 27: 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Draft programming: