NFL Draft begins: Take a look inside the NFL Draft Experience in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As of noon today, the NFL Draft Experience Fan Festival is underway in Hart Plaza, kicking off events Downtown surrounding the 2024 NFL Draft.

What to expect at the NFL Fan Experience

The festival includes food, drinks, and several interactive booths. You can get a look at all that is going on at the NFL Draft website.

At the Vince Lombardi Trophy tent, there are jerseys on display so fans can take photos in front of them.

There will also be autograph signings from players and legends like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Barry Sanders, and Calvin Johnson at various times this weekend.

Fans can also get an up-close look at every single Super Bowl ring from years past. The ring from 2024 is not included because they are still in the process of being made and will be presented at a ceremony in June.

Visitors are encouraged not to bring bags as a clear bag policy is in place.

The NFL says one of the most important things for fans planning to enjoy the draft is to download the NFL One pass app and register. The app will produce a QR code that will work as a "ticket" for entry. The QR code is good for all three days of the draft.

Games

Fans at the NFL Experience can try their hand at a variety of football games. They are:

40-yard dash Race down the field and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall

Vertical Jump Find out the difference between your reach and the flag you hit is

Hail Mary Throw a deep pass over defenders into a drop net



Attractions

Autograph Stage: There will be an autograph stage where you can get autographs from current NFL players and NFL legends. The schedule will be released by April 20.

Bud Light Backyard Bar: The Bud Light Backyard Bar will include Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer and have a photo-op.

Look Like a Pro: You can step inside a uniformed body cast mold and wear your favorite NFL team at the "Look Like a Pro" attraction.

Taste of Detroit: The Taste of Detroit will have selections from dozens of local restaurants where you can chow down on some delicious food from award-winning restaurants and food trucks.

Check out the full list of the local restaurants here.

NFL Draft Stage: Stand on a replica of the official NFL Draft Stage and take your spot behind the Podium

NFL Locker Room: You can visit a replica NFL locker room as it appears on game day.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: There will be a HOF curated exhibit with Hall of fame bronze busts and different trophies and awards.

Pepsi Team Helmets: Fans can take their picture with oversized replica of all 32 NFL team helmets

Super Bowl Rings: There will be a display with all 57 Super Bowl Rings

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Fans can get a photo op with the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner every year.