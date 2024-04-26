NFL Draft Day 2: Live updates as the Lions prepare to pick & many Wolverines are on the board

The second day of the NFL Draft in Detroit is here and after a big pick by the Lions in the first round. The draft Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 24.

The Lions have the 29th pick in the second round – 61st overall, and that's it so far (as of 6 p.m.) for Friday at the draft. They sent the 73rd pick to the Dallas Cowboys as part of a trade to move up to No. 24 to draft Arnold.

Hear from Terrion Arnold below

Press conference: Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold

There are also several former Michigan Wolverines players on the board that could get selected in the second and third round, including Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Junior Colson and more.

We'll have live updates throughout the night below!

6 p.m.

We're officially one hour away from the start of the second day of the NFL Draft. Tens of thousands of fans have converged on Downtown Detrot once again after 275,000 people showed up yesterday.

The Lions have the 61st pick and will likely pick around 9 p.m., unless they trade up or down.