NFL Draft in Detroit: View the footprint for the event in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Officials from the NFL and City of Detroit released new plans and renderings for the 2024 NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit taking place this April.

Reminder: Channel 7 is your official NFL Draft station. We'll have coverage all week long

John Barker, who leads the NFL production team, gave a presentation to Detroit City Council on Tuesday, according to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters.

According to Barker, all three days of the NFL Draft will be free for people to attend.

The entire area will span Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, down Woodward Ave. and all the way to Hart Plaza. The draft stage itself will be near Cadillac Square while the NFL Draft Experience will be at Hart Plaza.

Visit Detroit

With the event being free, gates will open at 12 p.m. Thursday and Friday for Rounds 1-3, and then Saturday will open at 9 a.m. for Rounds 4-7.

The details for each day are below.

Thursday, April 25 (Round 1)



Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Draft Experience: 12 p.m.

Draft Pre-show: TBD

Draft Theater: 8 p.m.

Draft close: 11 p.m.

Friday, April 25 (Rounds 2-3)



Gates Open: 12 p.m.

Draft Experience: 12 p.m.

Draft Pre-show: TBD

Draft Theater: 7 p.m.

Draft close: 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)



Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Draft Experience: 9 a.m.

Draft Pre-show: TBD

Draft Theater: 12 p.m.

Draft close: 7 p.m.

According to Barker, load-in and theater structure build will begin at the end of the month, and then construction on other areas of the draft will begin on April 8 and April 15. Woodward will close April 22, according to the NFL.

There will also be plenty of other major events involving the draft, and they plan to utilize several areas in Downtown Detroit for viewing opportunities and other events. Those areas include Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, Beacon Park and more.