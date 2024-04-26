NFL Draft in Detroit: What to expect on Day 2

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a record-setting first day of the NFL Draft, Detroit and the Detroit Lions fans are ready for the second round.

The city shattered attendance expectations, with Roger Goodell announcing a Day 1 attendance of 275,000. It had been projected that 300,000 to 400,000 people would attend the entire weekend.

Watch our report on how Detroiters are reacting to the Day 1 events:

Detroiters react to the first day of the NFL Draft

After trading with Dallas and moving up to the 24th pick, Detroit delighted the crowd by selecting Alabama CB Terrion Arnold. Fans hope they'll see similar success with their single Day 2 pick, No. 61 in the second round. But with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell in charge, who knows what picks they'll end up having

Fans headed down to the Draft should keep yesterday's attendance in mind and get their early. Entry was shutdown more than a hour before the draft began because the complex had reached capacity

When the doors open later today, the following events will be available for fans to participate in at the NFL Draft experience.

Games

Fans at the NFL Experience can try their hand at a variety of football games. They are:

40-yard dash Race down the field and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall

Vertical Jump Find out the difference between your reach and the flag you hit is

Hail Mary Throw a deep pass over defenders into a drop net



Attractions

Autograph Stage: There will be an autograph stage where you can get autographs from current NFL players and NFL legends. The schedule will be released by April 20.

Bud Light Backyard Bar: The Bud Light Backyard Bar will include Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer and have a photo-op.

Look Like a Pro: You can step inside a uniformed body cast mold and wear your favorite NFL team at the "Look Like a Pro" attraction.

Taste of Detroit: The Taste of Detroit will have selections from dozens of local restaurants where you can chow down on some delicious food from award-winning restaurants and food trucks.

Check out the full list of the local restaurants here.

NFL Draft Stage: Stand on a replica of the official NFL Draft Stage and take your spot behind the Podium

NFL Locker Room: You can visit a replica NFL locker room as it appears on game day.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: There will be a HOF curated exhibit with Hall of fame bronze busts and different trophies and awards.

Pepsi Team Helmets: Fans can take their picture with oversized replica of all 32 NFL team helmets

Super Bowl Rings: There will be a display with all 57 Super Bowl Rings

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Fans can get a photo op with the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner every year.

