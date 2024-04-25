NFL Draft ends general admission entry after reaching capacity; gates will reopen Friday

(WXYZ) — NFL Draft officials said around 6:30 p.m. they had to end general admission entry due to capacity restrictions. According to an NFL official, there were more than 150,000 fans at the draft.

Originally, they had paused general admission entry, but about 10 minutes later, they sent an update on the OnePass app that the gates were closed and wouldn't reopen until 12 p.m. Friday for rounds 2 and 3.

In an alert on the OnePass app, the league said "GENERAL ADMISSION ENTRY HAS BEEN PAUSED AT THIS TIME" and encouraged people to visit other viewing parties in Downtown Detroit.

Earlier in the afternoon, the NFL said that entry 2 was "exceptionally congested" and then was eventually closed around 5:30 p.m. due to crowd capacity.

