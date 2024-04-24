NFL prospects Caleb Williams & Jayden Daniels take part in Detroit Special Olympics flag football camp

CORKTOWN — On Wednesday morning at Corner Ballpark in Corktown we asked top NFL prospect Jayden Daniels how Detroit is treating him so far.

He replied, "It’s cold!"

Indeed it was, but even the cold couldn't keep the energy down as Daniels and other NFL prospects including Caleb Williams ran Special Olympic athletes through flag football drills.

Portage, Michigan, Special Olympics athlete Max Hinga told us being able to get tips from some of the best football players in the country was, "pretty amazing."

Fellow Michigan Special Olympics athlete Anthony Banies said, "It’s pretty good, I enjoy it, it’s pretty fun. I never really got an opportunity to do stuff like this."

The training drill were part of a clinic being put on most of the morning by the NFL and Special Olympics together.

They've been hosting opportunities like this since 2017.

Daniels said his favorite part was, "Just the opportunity to spend time with them, the kids, and the other draftees here. Obviously I know them prior to this so it was fun to experience this with them."

Caleb Williams said; "It was great, I had a blast. I don’t know if ya’ll were watching, but I had a blast. I was out there running routes, throwing it, defending. Just all around athlete around these kids. It was great to be around them, it seemed like they had a great time."

It was all smiles, and sprints, on the field as the athletes of every level practiced throughout the morning.

Each learning skills that will propel them forward both on, and off the field.

When asked what skills he learned that he'll be taking with him, Banies said, "I would say, never give up. Keep trying and keep practicing and you will get better."

Daniels left us with this, "Detroit is dope."