The Corner Ballpark in Corktown hosting events throughout the NFL Draft

The Corner Ballpark is hosting plenty of events throughout NFL Draft week in Detroit, there will be fun things to do for people of all events.

According to The Corner Ballpark officials, all events are free and open to the public but registration is required through the NFL OnePass App.

Below are some of the events:

Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26:



Youth Football Clinic: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Official Overflow location and watch party: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and later

Live broadcast of the draft will be on the scoreboard



Saturday, April 27