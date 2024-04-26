VIDEO: J.J. McCarthy's parents Jim & Megan recall incredible draft night

Watch Now
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 19:00:04-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikigns with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a national championship last season and was a highly-sought after quarterback going into the league.

His parents, Jim and Megan, joined 7 News Detroit's "Detroit on the Clock" special Friday to recall the incredible night and talk about what it felt like to be there when McCarthy was drafted.

