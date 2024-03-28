VIDEO: Spirit of Detroit gets a special jersey ahead of NFL Draft in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft excitement continues to grow ahead of the event taking place at the end of April in Downtown Detroit.

The draft will take place April 25-27, and Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission had a special jersey placed on the Spirit of Detroit statue on Thursday morning.

It's the latest change in Downtown Detroit for the draft, which includes NFL team banners on over 700 light poles and NFL Draft signage on the Detroit People Mover and QLine.

The jersey will remain on the sculpture until after the draft.

Construction on the draft stage will begin Friday.

