VIDEO: Timelapse shows NFL Draft stage construction in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Construction on the NFL Draft stage began on Friday, with less than four weeks until the draft arrives.

Timelapse shows NFL Draft stage construction in Detroit

The draft, which takes place from April 25-27 in Downtown Detroit, is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the Motor City over the course of three days.

Registration open for free entry to the NFL Draft in Detroit

The draft stage will be located in the area near Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park. The NFL Fan Experience will take place in Hart Plaza.

The road closures will last from March 29 through May 7 are are:



Randolph St. between Macomb St. and Fort St.

Monroe St. between Woodward and Randolph

Farmer between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates St. (No through traffic)

Farmer from Randolph to Bates

Several roads are closed through May for draft stage construction, and Jefferson Ave. will close later this month for work on the NFL Fan Experience.