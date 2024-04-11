VIDEO: Watch the new Detroit ad campaign highlighting city ahead of NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — A new Detroit ad campaign is highlighting the city ahead of the NFL Draft this month.

The campaign, released by Pure Michigan, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Visit Detroit, features award-winning actor, comedian and Detroit native Sam Richardson as he shows off things to do and people to see in the city.

There’s even a special appearance from Barry Sanders.

“What so many people get wrong about Detroit is its enduring global influence; people call it the Motor City, but it’s so much more,” said Claude Molinari, President & CEO at Visit Detroit, in a statement. “From music and culture, to art and architecture, food and innovation, Detroit has a style that continues to influence the world. This campaign offers a glimpse of that through the eyes of iconic Detroiters, and we hope visitors will experience it for themselves around the draft and beyond.”

VIDEO: Watch more from the campaign below

Sam Richardson shows off favorite Detroit spots as part of new ad campaign

Detroit will host the NFL Draft from April 25 through April 27.

