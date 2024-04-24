VIDEOS: NFL Network analysts Joel Klatt, Charles Davis & Daniel Jeremiah speak ahead of draft

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft in Detroit is bringing some of the biggest names in sports media from both the NFL Network and ESPN, and three NFL Network analysts spoke in Detroit on Wednesday.

Joel Klatt, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah had availability and they talked all about the draft in Detroit, the past Lions season, what Lions fans should expect and more.

Joel Klatt says that Blake Corum is one of the most undervalued players in the entire draft. "His production is off the charts." He says he'd be remiss if he didn't add: Blake is in his top-four people/individuals that he has ever covered in college football.

Joel Klatt discusses how Blake Corum could succeed in the NFL

In a mock draft done by Charles Davis, he has JJ McCarthy going No. 3 to the New England Patriots. "A Michigan man led them for a long time, a Michigan man may be running it back."

Charles Davis talks about his mock draft with J.J. McCarthy going third

Daniel Jeremiah: "Thanks a lot, the Lions are always picking up in the top of the draft, we finally come here, now they're a Super Bowl contender."

He commends the turnaround the Lions have made under Holmes + Campbell and what they should be focusing on this draft.

Daniel Jeremiah talks about the Lions turnaround

"JJ is a winner." Joel Klatt loves McCarthy's maturation as a quarterback. He thinks Minnesota is the location for JJ, but also says Las Vegas would be a good landing spot. Klatt says the polarizing opinions on JJ is partially because of the non-QB reliant system Michigan ran.

Joel Klatt on J.J. McCarthy

We also spoke with Jeremiah minutes after the St. Brown news broke. He calls it money well spent. "There are some guys where you kind of have to sign him, and it's not a great feeling. Then there's one like this. I'm sure everyone was elated to get this deal done."

